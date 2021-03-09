Brian Austin Green Sends Love to Megan Fox and More Exes on International Women's Day

Watch : Brian Austin Green Credits Megan Fox for His "Self-Worth"

Brian Austin Green is grateful for all the important women in his life.

The 47-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Monday, March 8 to share positive International Women's Day wishes to key people in his life.

This included exes Megan Fox, Vanessa Marcil and Tiffani Theissen, along with mom Joyce and current girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

"Happy International Women's Day!!" he captioned separate shots that showed himself with each of the women. In the pic with his mom, Brian is an adorable newborn baby.

Megan filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum in November 2020 after more than 10 years of marriage. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian dated Tiffani in the 1990s. He welcomed son Kassius with ex-fiancée Vanessa in July 2001 before they split in 2003.

He and Sharna first sparked romance rumors when she accompanied him in Hawaii for Christmas, and they went Instagram official in January. Right around that time, Brian spoke to Access Hollywood about Sharna and shared, "It's all going really well right now."