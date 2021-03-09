Why Cool Girls Everywhere Love Olivia Culpo's Macy's Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you follow Sophia, Aurora and Olivia Culpo on Instagram, chances are that you've wondered what it's like to be a part of the family. The three sisters are always photo-ready and fashionable and now, anyone can feel like an honorary Culpo thanks to their clothing line Macy's Culpos x INC. Previously, Olivia told E!, "This collection is a lot more fashion forward than some of our other more comfy, cozy collections."

No need to fret though: They did not leave the cozy behind. This drop has the most comfortable pants to wear while lounging on your couch. And, those pants could be very easily dressed up if your plans suddenly change.