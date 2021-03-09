Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryGrammysKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Flash Sale Alert: Score Everlane's Bestselling Perform Leggings for Only $40!

Get a leg up on this deal today!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you tired of constantly re-positioning your leggings in the middle of your workout or in between running errands? If you're a fitness enthusiast or if you just prefer to wear leggings, it may be time to step things up.

If you're not already in love with Everlane's Perform Leggings, then today if the perfect day to nab a pair. Normally priced at $58, these best-sellers are on sale for $40 on March 9 only.

Get Ready for Summer with Weighted Hula Hoops

Everlane Perform Legging

Update your gym attire (or coffee run outfit) with these leggings from Everlane while they're on sale. They come in six different colors: Black, Ink Grey, Bitter Chocolate, Deep Aegean, Pine and Heathered Charcoal. It's also available in regular length and ankle length.

The Perform Legging really does it all. It has an extra-high waist, which means you won't have to spend your whole workout class lifting up your pants. The fabric is made of 80% recycled materials and has a lightweight compression with sweat-wicking properties. And, there's an interior front pocket that is perfect to keep your cards and keys secure, even when you're on a hike

So if you're in need of a legging that's both comfortable, functional, and fashionable, scoop up Everlane's Perform Leggings while they're on sale!

If you're looking for workout shorts that are colorful and stylish, check out the Way Home Short from Free People.

