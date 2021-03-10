Ashley Tisdale's Favorite Baby Clothes Are Cute, Cozy and Under $20

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ashley Tisdale is ready to shower her baby girl with love.
As excitement continues to grow for the arrival of her first child with husband Christopher French, The Masked Dancer judge is doing what so many moms do best: spreading the love.
The High School Musical star recently partnered with Carter's to host the ShowHER Love Dream Shower Giveaway to celebrate expectant moms. Along the way, Ashley also discovered some items she can't wait to give to her own child.
"We're so excited to experience all of the joy of welcoming our little girl," Ashley exclusively shared with E! News. "I can't wait to watch her grow and do even the smallest things! And I'm excited to master the swaddle and play mat."
From adorable dresses to light up diaper caddies, see what baby items Ashley is loving below.
Floral Snap-Up Cotton Sleep & Play
Designed to be all day comfort from sleeping to playing, this cuddly and super soft one-piece is perfect for playtime, tummy time or anytime!
Moby Bathtime Essentials Kit
Bathing baby will be a little easier with this four-piece set that includes a rinser, soft spout cover, padded elbow rest and kneeler. Now parents can be just as comfy as little ones during tub time
3-Pack Organic Cotton Rib Bodysuits
A mom and dad can never have too many essentials for their baby boy or girl. Ashley was a fan of Carter's certified organic cotton bodysuits.
Light Up Diaper Caddy
Avoid turning on all the lights during that late-night diaper change with this modern diaper caddy! The handle shines softly with a touch sensitive light and a 10 minute auto-off feature.
2-Piece Reversible Organic Cotton Rib Set
Did the baby spill? Not a problem! This two-piece outfit reverses to solid pink or stripes. For and oopsies, just flip it inside out—or outside in.
Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym
It's a baby's dream! Offering hours of plush playtime, this activity gym features five celestial-themed hanging toys that will engage your baby with lights, music and other stimuli. When it comes to baby's enjoyment, the sky's the limit!
2-Piece Tee & Bubble Romper Set
Crafted in soft cotton with two sweet pieces in one, this set gets her ready for spring and summer in a snap!
Moby Smart Sling 3-Stage Tub
Skip Hop's versatile bathtub grows with your baby through three stages including newborn, infant and sitters phase.
Organic Cotton Rib Blanket
Snuggle up with this plush double-layered organic cotton rib blanket. Soft and breathable in summer and cuddly-cozy in winter, this stretchy blanket makes a perfect layer in every season.
Floral Jersey Dress
Made in soft cotton jersey with allover floral, this dress may just be Ashley's daughter's go-to. Plus, it includes a separate diaper cover that will help mom and dad.
