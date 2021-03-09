11 Grammy Couples We Miss Seeing Together on the Red Carpet

Watch : 2021 Grammy Awards: By the Numbers

Date night at the Grammys always hits the right note!

The Grammys is arguably the biggest night in music and every year, pop culture fans look forward to seeing power couples that never seem to disappoint viewers on the red carpet. From their coordinating ensembles to the must-see PDA, Hollywood's A-list duos always turn heads near the step and repeat before enjoying the show.

And whether they are dripped down in head-to-toe designer outfits or making their relationship status official, couples love to make a statement at the award show.

This year's star-studded event will certainly be different as event organizers adapt to a new normal because of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the 2021 Grammys scheduled for Sunday, March 14 will take place at various stages inside the Los Angeles Convention Center instead of the Staples Center.

As we prepare for Grammy Sunday, we're taking a look back on some of music's biggest couples who once called the award show the ultimate date night.