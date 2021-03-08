Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day 2021

Watch : Celebrate International Women's Day With E!

Happy International Women's Day!

The global celebration took place on Monday, March 8. The United Nations described the day as "a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities."

"The world has made unprecedented advances, but no country has achieved gender equality," the U.N. wrote on its website. "Fifty years ago, we landed on the moon; in the last decade, we discovered new human ancestors and photographed a black hole for the first time. In the meantime, legal restrictions have kept 2.7 billion women from accessing the same choice of jobs as men. Less than 25 percent of parliamentarians were women, as of 2019. One in three women experience gender-based violence, still. Let's make 2021 count for women and girls everywhere."

Several celebrities also took to social media to honor the women in their lives, celebrate their achievements and continue to fight for gender equality.