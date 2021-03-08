Kim Kardashian Makes Everyone Green With Envy in Her Daring Givenchy Dress

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Hairdresser Trolls Her For Falling Asleep

Kim Kardashian may not be heading to Paris for Fashion Week this year, but the mogul made sure to wear something sensational to commemorate the industry event regardless.

On March 7, the KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself, taken by Greg Swales, rocking a gorgeous green gown from Givenchy. The body-skimming number was accompanied by silver rings, a matching olive green purse embellished with crystals and a metallic choker. Kim, who wore off-white heels with the look, kept it simple with her hair by leaving it down with subtle waves.

Givenchy's creative director Matthew Williams, who the mom of four tagged in the post, previously gave insight into the brand's new collection.

"In many ways, this collection is about a constant tension between two worlds," he shared in a statement to Forbes. "It's about finding personal meaning in difficult circumstances; it's about sincerity in what we do rather than strategy."