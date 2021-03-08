Here’s the Text Meghan Markle Sent Oprah As Tell-All Was Airing

Meghan Markle patiently waited for the tell-all interview's reviews.

At least, that's what Oprah Winfrey revealed during her follow-up segment on CBS' This Morning March 8, the day after her bombshell interview with Meghan and Prince Harry aired.

"Well, I haven't really spoken to them since the interview because we're in different time zones," Oprah explained. "I got a text from Meghan yesterday saying, 'How's it going?' Because she was putting Archie to bed waiting on the West Coast feed and had no idea what was happening on the East Coast."

She went on, "And I said, 'I don't either, from what I can tell it's going well, I know it's airing.' So I will probably have a conversation with them later today."

During their interview, Meghan and Harry spoke their truth, not holding back while discussing their relationship with the royal family and the events that occurred before, during and after the couple left their official positions in the monarchy.