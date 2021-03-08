Why Meghan Markle Says This 2019 Photo With Prince Harry "Haunts" Her

During her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle shared the story behind a 2019 photo of her and Prince Harry.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be all smiles when they attended a performance of Cirque du Soleil's Totem at the Royal Albert Hall in Jan. 2019, Meghan—who was pregnant with son Archie Harrison at the time—told Oprah about the pain she was really enduring behind the scenes.

"One of the things that still haunts me is this photograph that someone had sent me, we had to go to an official event at the Royal Albert Hall," Meghan, who is currently expecting a baby girl with Harry, recalled during the March 7 tell-all. "A friend said, 'I know that you don't look at pictures, but oh my god, you guys look so great' and sent it to me."

"I zoomed in and what I saw was the truth of what that moment was. Because right before we had to leave for that, I had just had that conversation with Harry that morning," Meghan said, referencing how—shortly before attending the event—she told Harry she "didn't want to be alive anymore" amid ongoing media scrutiny and struggles with the royal family.