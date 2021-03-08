Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Why We'll Never Stop Rooting for Big Sean and Jhené Aiko

With Big Sean and Jhené Aiko both nominated for 2021 Grammy Awards, we're taking a look back at the most touching comments the lovebirds have made about their bond.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko keep reminding us how much we love them together. 

The two music stars, both 32 and also both 2021 Grammy Awards nominees, started their relationship in 2016, and after bouncing back in 2019 following a brief split, the pair is still going strong and maintains a bond that is undeniable. As it turns out, a key source of their connection is a solid friendship that kicked off before their romance.

"Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level," Jhené, nominated for three 2021 Grammys including Album of the Year, said during a February 2021 interview with DJ Khaled.

For his part, Big Sean, who is nominated for the Best Rap Performance 2021 Grammy for "Deep Reverence" featuring Nipsey Hussle, posted to social media in October 2020 about what makes Jhené special to him. "I had people in my Circle but they wasn't in my corner," he wrote.

Keep scrolling to read the heartfelt messages and comments they've both made about each other throughout the years. 

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings
LOML

In September 2017, she told Billboard, "When I met Sean, if you looked in the dictionary for Jhené Aiko, it would be a picture of Sean. Basically, he is my type, but he knows."

Jhené continued, "Sean has become my family. I don't know what the future holds, but as far as my life goes right now, yeah, he's 'L-O-M-L.'"

Instagram
Her Heart Finds Room

After Big Sean posted a tribute to Nipsey Hussle in April 2019, Jhené commented amid their rocky period to express that she still valued their connection.

"You are so special. To me. To the world. While we're both still on this planet I just want to say... I love you beyond measure," she posted. "Even tho I get big mad and u trigger the f--k out of me. U make me feel. And I appreciate that. Because I thought I was dead inside. My ego has no say when it comes to you. And my heart has been broken a thousand times just to expand. It always finds room for you."

Laurent Benhamou/Sipa/Shutterstock
"I Love You Unconditionally"

While promoting his July 2019 track "Single Again," he shared praise for Jhené despite a bumpy time for their romance.

"I appreciate you supporting me on this one and I want to just say I love you unconditionally," Big Sean tweeted at her. "You amazing, talented, every song we do special to me! People gon say whatever but it is what it is. I could have txt u this I know but I want people to know I appreciate you."

Instagram
The Happiest Couple on Earth

She celebrated Valentine's Day 2020 with a carousel of images of the couple enjoying a trip to Disneyland. "his first time @disneyland," Jhené captioned the Instagram post. "so much fun !! [face-with-three-hearts emoji] happy valentine's day."

2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images
"From Da Past Life to the Next"

Big Sean posted a precious message to Instagram in March 2020 for Jhené's 32nd birthday.

"Always proud but never surprised cause I know how great you are at everything you do," he wrote. "Even tho we gotta be inside n quarantine, you even make that sound good. I Love you from da past life to the next . 32 the Magic year, I'm a lucky ass n---a."

Instagram
"U Fine"

Jhené celebrated Big Sean's 32nd birthday in March 2020. "everybody say 'Happy Birthday Sean!'" she posted to Instagram. "cheers to you, mate! [face-with-three-hearts emoji] u fine and i love you."

Mediapunch/Shutterstock
About to Tie the Knot?

During an Instagram Live in April 2020, Big Sean told his paramour, "You look good!" This led her to respond, "Why don't you marry me?" to which he assured her, "It's in the works. Don't even trip."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Most Romantic Thing

In October 2020, Big Sean told Montreality about the "most romantic thing" he'd ever done for Jhené, which was an anniversary where he made all the right choices with his plans.

"I remember I anticipated everything that she wanted to do, that she was gonna wanna eat, and I did it. We went to the beach," he shared. "I just remember the whole day we spent together, a lot of roses, a lot of cards, a lot of gifts."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF
In His Circle and His Corner

In October 2020, the rapper posted an Instagram photo of himself holding hands in bed with Jhené. "I had people in my Circle but they wasn't in my corner," he wrote. "Unconditional [blue heart]."

Instagram
Friends First

In a February 2021 interview with DJ Khaled, Jhené explained, "Our friendship is really strong, so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level."

 

