Celebrity Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's candid sit-down with Oprah Winfrey affected a lot of people, including plenty of notable names.
After the emotional CBS tell-all that aired on Sunday, March 7, a number of celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts amid the couple's continued drama with the royal family.
One of those celebs was tennis legend Serena Williams, who posted a lengthy message praising "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend," for showing what it means to be "truly noble."
The athlete continued, "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal."
Also weighing in was Bethenny Frankel, who watched the interview and then apologized for criticizing Meghan earlier that day on social media.
Keep scrolling to see messages from other public figures about the emotional sit-down.
Andy Cohen: "Fully on the Sussex's side here & so happy they made the break! Need more info about William - sounds really bad. Also - we need the return of the big Oprah interview."
Gabrielle Union [responding to a tweet about Prince Harry saying he and Prince William are taking "space"]: "I felt this in my soul!!"
Sarah Silverman: "Harry should take Meghan's last name."
Megyn Kelly: "Meghan Markle had no idea the Queen was different than a Hollywood celebrity? And she never googled Harry? Umm..."
Brooklyn Decker: "What does The Firm do now?"
Nina Parker: "You know why Black women believe Meghan? Because we know exactly what micro aggressions look like. And how they slowly drive you insane. #OprahMeghanHarry"
Matt James: "Not surprised at all by what I'm hearing, just a sad reminder."
Piers Morgan: "This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry"
Amanda Gorman: "Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it."
Maria Shriver: "It's true what Meghan Markle told @Oprah, we don't know what goes on in people's lives behind closed doors. That's something we can all remember."
Billie Jean King: "Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan's struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it. #OprahMeghanHarry"
Meghan McCain: "Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776."
Click here for our full coverage on the interview.