Prince Harry On What Would've Been Princess Diana's Reaction to His and Meghan's Exit

Prince Harry is reflecting on how Princess Diana might have reacted to his royal exit.

During Oprah Winfrey's in-depth CBS interview with Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday, March 7, the longtime TV personality asked him how his late mother would feel about the continued drama between the couple and the royal family.

"I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad," Harry replied. "But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy."

He later added, "I think she saw it coming. And I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process. I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

Harry also provided insight into how things stand for him and other family members, including his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"I've spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years," he shared. "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship. And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She's my colonel in chief, right? She always will be."