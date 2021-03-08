Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Reason Her and Prince Harry's Son Archie Wasn't Given a Prince Title

Meghan Markle is setting the record straight.
The former Suits star didn't hold back when she and Prince Harry sat down for their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 7. During the couple's special, Meghan dropped a major bombshell, sharing that their 22-month-old son Archie Harrison wasn't given a prince title.
Back in May 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they chose for their little one to not have a royal title. Royal historian Marlene Koenig told E! News at the time that the decision wasn't entirely shocking, saying, "I am not surprised as Harry and Meghan want a 'normal' life for their kids."
However, when speaking to Oprah, Meghan pulled back the curtain and revealed the real reason her baby boy wouldn't hold a title. And it wasn't even Meghan and Harry's decision to make. "While I was pregnant," she told Oprah, the royal family "said they want to change the convention for Archie."
Per tradition, grandchildren of the monarch automatically are given a title. And with that title, comes safety and protection. "It's not their right to take it away," Meghan said. And yet, they did. And Meghan said she didn't get an answer as to why."Even though I have a lot of clarity on what comes with the titles, good and bad, and, from my experience, a lot of pain," she said, "I, again, wouldn't wish pain on my child, but that is their birthright to then make a choice about."
As for if she wanted Archie to have a title? Well, "if it meant he was going to be safe, then, of course," she said. "I've been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess...And the most important title I will ever have is Mom. I know that. But the idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be..."
This isn't the only detail about their experience with the British royal family Prince Harry and Meghan are disclosing. The 39-year-old California native explained why she felt ready to speak up, even though Oprah approached her for an interview back in March 2018.
"That we're on the other side of a lot of, a lot of life experience that's happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn't have said yes to you then," Meghan admitted. "That wasn't my choice to make."
"So," she continued, "as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, 'Yes, I'm ready to talk.' To say it for yourself….To be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."
Prince Harry echoed the same sentiments in a teaser clip that released ahead of their sit-down with Oprah.
"I am just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," he told the host. "Because I can't imagine what it must have been like for her [Princess Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago."
He added, "Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."
