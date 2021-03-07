Ariana Grande and Her Fiancé Dalton Gomez Enjoy Date Night During Rare Public Outing

Watch : All the Details on Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez

Out and about!

Ariana Grande and her fiancé Dalton Gomez made a rare public outing to enjoy a sweet and savory dinner. The couple, who announced their engagement almost three months ago, were spotted at the FIA restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday, March 6.

For their date night, the duo kept things casual and low-key. The "Positions" singer bundled up in an oversized brown puffer jacket that she paired with a matching shirt underneath. The pop star styled her ensemble with a white handbag and silver hoop earrings.

Naturally, the 27-year-old star looked effortlessly glam with her signature ponytail and simple eye makeup. Plus, she appeared to rock her biggest accessory of all: Her one-of-a-kind engagement ring.

The real estate agent looked just as cozy and cool as Ariana with his loose-fitted purple sweater and black pants. The twosome both wore matching face masks as they left the restaurant.