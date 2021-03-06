How Gwyneth Paltrow Gained 14 Pounds and Then Lost Weight During Quarantine

Watch : Why Gwyneth Paltrow Came Out of Semi-Retirement at 2020 Golden Globes

Gwyneth Paltrow almost gained the "Quarantine 15."

During her In Goop Health - The At-Home Summit virtual event on Saturday, March 6, the Oscar-winning actress and founder of the Goop lifestyle and wellness brand took part in a Q&A and revealed that she gained weight over the course of "nine months during quarantine" amid the coronavirus pandemic, which began one year ago.

"I was absolutely no holds barred," Paltrow said. "I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess. But I just didn't want to do anything about it, really. I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through."

Paltrow, 48, turned to Dr. Will Cole, a Pennsylvania-based functional medicine practitioner, for help after feeling "pretty terrible" and after a blood test showed she had increased inflammation in her body. In February, she appeared on his The Art of Being Well podcast and revealed she had gained weight during quarantine.

The Shallow Hal actress said that she ultimately lost 11 pounds with the help of a bone broth diet and a plan developed by Cole. Paltrow had provided a foreword to his book Intuitive Fasting, a program that she described on Instagram as a "clear, but flexible, four-week plan combines intuitive eating with intermittent fasting and Ketotarian foods."