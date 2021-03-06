Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Bought His First Home: See Photos of His Fabulous Property

At just 21 years old, the singer shared the exciting news that he purchased his first-ever house. Luckily, he gave fans a glimpse inside his humble abode!

Watch: Lil Nas X on Becoming a Fashion Icon With Christian Cowan's Help

Home is where the heart is.

Lil Nas X shared the exciting and special news that he's officially a homeowner. The "Old Town Road" rapper raved over his accomplishment on Instagram and Twitter, writing, "bought my first house today."

And luckily for the 21-year-old star's fans and followers, he showed off a few photos of his fabulous property. From the chic white quartz countertops and black cabinets in his kitchen to the spacious bathtub in his bathroom to the amazing greenery in his backyard, it looks Lil Nas X has found his sanctuary!

A few months ago, the "Panini" singer opened up about how being hunkered down in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic was actually a good thing for his creativity.

"Quarantine has probably been the best thing that could have happened to me to where I am in my career right now," he told E! News last September. It's given me so much time to think through while creating music."

photos
Lil Nas X's Best Looks

He added, "I don't really have to hear so many outside voices while I'm creating, because I'm in the comfort of my home."

From the looks of his new property, it's safe to say Lil Nas X will most certainly get his creative juices flowing. With that, take a look at his humble abode in our gallery below!

Instagram
Holding the Keys

"bought my first house today," the rapper shares on Instagram of his latest accomplishment.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

The "Old Town Road" star celebrates buying his new home with a massive balloon and adorable pose in his hallway!

Instagram
Hot Tub Time Machine

For those days when the 21-year-old superstar wants to relax and wind down, he can get in his hot tub!

Instagram
Views on Views

Lil Nas X shares a sweet glimpse into his backyard, which is filled with so much greenery. One word: dreamy!

Instagram
Kitchen Cutie

The star poses in his fabulous kitchen, which boasts a large island, chic quartz countertops and sleek black cabinets.

Instagram
Bathtub Babe

The "Panini" singer slips into his spacious bathtub.

Instagram
Chef's Kiss

Lil Nas X gives another glimpse into his decadent kitchen. Do we see cooking videos in our future?

