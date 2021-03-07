Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

All the Times Harry Styles Deserved a Grammy for His Style

Harry Styles, who is nominated for three awards at the 2021 Grammys, has become one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood. Want proof? Scroll on for a look back at his award-winning style moments.

By Jess Cohen 07 Mar, 2021 3:00 PM
He never goes out of style.

That's right, Harry Styles knows how to deliver a memorable fashion moment. In fact, over the years the "Adore You" singer has become one of the most stylish celebs in Hollywood. Whether he's turning heads on a red carpet or rocking out on stage, the 27-year-old star loves to make bold statements with his fashion. 

Who could forget the legendary blue velvet Gucci suit that the One Direction artist wore in 2019 to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony? That same year, Styles stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala, where he donned a sheer Gucci top featuring lace and ruffles.

And while many events have been put on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Styles is nominated for three awards at the 2021 Grammys, which are set for March 14. So, will we get a glimpse of Styles and his award-winning fashion during the ceremony? We'll have to wait and find out.

In the meantime, let's take a look back at all of Styles' must-see fashion moments over the years!

Roma/IPA/Shutterstock
Nailed It

At the 2020 Gucci Cruise show, all eyes fell on Harry's perfect pastel manicure.

 

Helene Pambrun
Think Pink

The singer appeared with Stevie Nicks as he celebrates the release of his album Fine Line with a sold-out one-night-only concert at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Nothing to Hide

Jaws dropped when the singer arrived to the 2019 Met Gala in this sheer top from Gucci. 

Mike Coppola/WireImage
Bold in Blue

The One Direction star wore a blue velvet Gucci suit to the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Stylin' Styles

You can't deny it...the man's got swag, especially when sporting an orange-printed suit at Radio City Music Hall. 

Scott Barbour/Getty Images
Purple Rain

Harry was the prince of fashion performing at the 2017 ARIA Awards in this bold, paisley-printed purple metallic suit.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music
Floral Phase

In late 2017, it was clear that the "Wild Thoughts" singer was going through a floral suit phase and we're not complaining. 

David M Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Well Suited

The pop star cleans up nicely, wouldn't you say? Harry wore a tailored-to-perfection double-breasted suit to the premiere of Dunkirk in 2017.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Mr. Grey

He joined some of the world's most beautiful supermodels at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in a grey suit with a sleek pastel-green shirt underneath.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Keep it Classy

Harry attended the Dunkirk World Premiere in an impeccable Raf Simons-designed tuxedo jacket with a classic black dress shirt tucked into black slacks that were detailed with a red and white marching band embroidery on the hem.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Fashion Forward

How do men attract attention at fashion week? Hint: Take a peek at Harry's leopard-print sweater worn at the Burberry Prorsum Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014 show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Pinned Down

Harry attended the 2014 British Fashion Awards in a red pin-striped suit that worked perfectly with his semi-groomed hair. 

Splash News
Coat Chic

Even when he's not trying, the "Kiwi" singer looks cool. 

Olivia Salazar/WireImage
Casual Cool

In 2013, the boy bander rocked skinny jeans, boots and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Scarf It Down

When you win an award at the 2013 British Fashion Awards, it means your style perspective is strong. Also, when you can effortlessly sport a scarf to a big event, you definitely deserve cred. 

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Fresh Fashion

Harry's love for fashion was noticeable even early on his career. This suit jacket and casual pants combo worked well for the Burberry runway show. 

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
3-Piece Ensemble

Even at 18 years old, the British singer opted for a classy look with a three-piece suit—with a statement bow-tie—for the 2012 BRIT Awards.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images
Prep Street

It's true that Harry and the rest of his former band mates have come a long way style wise, but back in 2012, the part-casual, part-formal outfit combo did it for fans. 

Danny Martindale/Getty Images
Hair Envy

Perhaps it's his voluminous hair or dark sunglasses, but the simple tee and pants look on Harry back in 2012 was so freaking cool.

To see a complete list of Grammy nominees, CLICK HERE. Plus, be sure to check out the 2021 Grammys on March 14.

