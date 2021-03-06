Beyoncé Honors a Young Fan Who Died of Brain Cancer With a Special Song

Beyoncé is paying tribute to the life of a young fan who died of brain cancer.
On March 5, the "Formation" singer shared a video to YouTube titled "Rest In Peace Lyric Chanel." The video is set to a stripped-down mashup of three of Bey's hits: "Brown Skin Girl," "Halo" and "Love on Top." It features photos and videos of Lyric, who passed away this week after a long battle with anaplastic ependymoma at age 13.
The song "Love on Top" had a special meaning for Lyric. In September of last year, Lyric, a Texas native like Beyoncé, shared a video of herself singing "Love on Top" as a preschooler, inspiring Bey to send her flowers and an encouraging note.
″Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you're near,″ Beyoncé wrote, quoting the song's opening lyrics. ″I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can't wait to meet you one day and I'm so happy you're home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B."
It wasn't the only surprise the Grammy winner had for Lyric. In October, she sent her a box of clothes from her clothing line Ivy Park.
Upon receiving the package, Lyric wrote on Instagram, "just got back from the getting Chemo and look at the surprise that was waiting. I love you so much### you are my Yoncé."
On Friday, Lyric's mother shared the sad news to her daughter's Instagram, writing, "Just got news from Dr that Lyric is Dying and only have days to live.... These are the hardest words to have to hear."
The Instagram page Go Gold for Childhood Cancer also confirmed the news, writing in an Instagram post, "Lyric gained her angel wings this morning at the age of 13 years old. Lyric bravely battled Anaplastic Ependymoma and endured more than a child ever should. She loved singing, listening to music, and dancing. I know she most definitely dancing with all the angels right now. Watch over your family baby girl! You are forever missed!"
Watch Beyoncé's video for Lyric above.