Beyoncé Honors a Young Fan Who Died of Brain Cancer With a Special Song

Beyoncé is paying tribute to the life of a young fan who died of brain cancer.

On March 5, the "Formation" singer shared a video to YouTube titled "Rest In Peace Lyric Chanel." The video is set to a stripped-down mashup of three of Bey's hits: "Brown Skin Girl," "Halo" and "Love on Top." It features photos and videos of Lyric, who passed away this week after a long battle with anaplastic ependymoma at age 13.

The song "Love on Top" had a special meaning for Lyric. In September of last year, Lyric, a Texas native like Beyoncé, shared a video of herself singing "Love on Top" as a preschooler, inspiring Bey to send her flowers and an encouraging note.

″Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you're near,″ Beyoncé wrote, quoting the song's opening lyrics. ″I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can't wait to meet you one day and I'm so happy you're home safely. You are a survivor. God bless, B."