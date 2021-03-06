Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Abigail Spencer Shares Heartfelt Defense of Meghan Markle Amid Bullying Claims

Abigail Spencer detailed the many ways Meghan Markle has been there for her in the "darkest hours," after Buckingham Palace announced an investigation into claims the Duchess bullied staff.

Watch: Meghan Markle Says It's "Liberating" to Speak Out After Royal Exit

Abigail Spencer is joining the ranks of those defending their friend and colleague Meghan Markle, who was recently accused of bullying palace staff during her time as a working royal.

On Friday, March 5, the actress took to Instagram to share rare insight into their friendship and Meghan's behind-the-scenes nature, describing her as a person seemingly beyond reproach. She explains that she's "not here to tell you [Meghan's] story," but she "felt drawn—in all this melee, with all the untruths swirling around—to present something real."

"There are some people who are so bright and exude such deep purpose that they change the molecules in the air simply through their being," the Suits actress reflects. "She was all of this from the moment I met her fourteen years ago. And remains so to this day."

She continues, "In the face of darkness, she shows up in light and in love. When they go low, she goes high. Again and again. She works tirelessly—and often quietly—for the causes she believes in."

Abigail even shares that Meghan and Prince Harry write their own speeches for official engagements, offering a voice for those who "do not have a voice for themselves."

Abigail, who is normally "extremely private" about her friendship with the Duchess, says that Meghan offered her former co-star a shoulder to lean on during her "darkest hours," including after Abigail's father died and a breakup.

More than that, Abigail says the expectant mom has been a source of support for her and her son. Abigail shares, "She's taken my son in as her own. I can't tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming. She's always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of... and with."

Todd Williamson/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

These "real" moments, as Abigail describes them, continued even after Meghan became a working member of the royal family.

She remembers attending a Sentabale Charity polo match Harry played in many years ago, an event that wasn't covered by the press. Abigail says that they were catching up, as old friends do, when Meghan spotted a little girl who was "clearly in awe of my friend."

"Meg went over to the girl, who couldn't have been more than ten. Thirty seconds in, the two were conversing back and forth in Spanish. Laughing," Abigail recalls. "I could tell that that little girl saw herself in Meghan. M could communicate with her in her native language, and in the deeper language of the heart. I saw that little girl's life change before my eyes. Meghan told her she could be anything she wanted to be and do anything she wanted with her life."

This is just one of the many glowing accounts shared by friends and colleagues of the Duchess of Sussex ahead of her tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey. To see what the others had to say about their friend, continue reading below.

Instagram
Jessica Mulroney

"I don't know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman," the Canadian stylist, whose children had a role in the royal wedding, remarked on Instagram. "In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love."

Shane Mahood/USA Network
Patrick J. Adams

Meghan's former Suits co-star tweeted a lengthy message, which read in part, "It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health."

Patrick continued, "IMO, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of a [sic] institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency... Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

Instagram
Silver Tree

The director and producer described Meghan on Instagram as "the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers... The friend who stocks her house full of all your very favourite things when you visit and pretends she already had them-just because she wants the moment to be about you not her. It's always that way with her friends- us before her."

"When you move to a new city," Silver continued, "she creates a book of all the special things that city can give you- shares all the little secrets it offers over to you so you'll feel less homesick. She leaves it on your doorstep so you have it when you wake up."

"On her wedding day she checks in on me the morning of. It's her day, the world is standing by, it's a lot-but she wants the day to be special for me. 'You've come such a long way' she says 'Are you jet lagged?' she says 'I made you a playlist to listen to while you get ready' she says..."

Her post concluded in part, "She's the friend who shares her all of her secrets with you, because despite having so many reasons to put walls up her heart remains as wide open as it always has been. This is Meg before she met H. This is Meg now. She's always been this person. She's not a headline. She's my friend. I love her."

Lindsay Roth/Instagram
Lindsay Roth

In an Instagram post shared on March 4, the producer and author shared, "Meg's M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues. "

"If she's driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety," Lindsay continued. "If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf. If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg - and I hope more of you do - you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner. ⁣"

"She's funny. Like, laugh out loud funny. And smart. She's more than just a cover story."

"She was this woman when we were students together at Northwestern University; she was this woman in Los Angeles when her days were spent auditioning; she was this woman living in Toronto as Rachel Zane on Suits; she was this woman before you knew she was dating Harry; she was this woman after you knew was dating Harry; she was this woman when she became Duchess of Sussex and she is still - without a doubt - this very same woman today."

Janina Gavankar/Instagram
Janina Gavankar

"I have known Meghan for 17 years," the actress, who attended Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, tweeted. "Here's what she is: kind, strong, open. Here's what she's not: 'a bully'. ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free."

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Daniel Martin

The Duchess of Sussex's longtime makeup artist shared a photo with her on Instagram and quoted, "'Because she isn't self centered, people can see the light in her. Because she does not boast of herself, she becomes a shining example. Because she does not glorify herself, she becomes a person of merit. Because she wants nothing from the world, the world cannot overcome her.' -Tao Te Ching"

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019
Jameela Jamil

"So lemme just get this straight," The Good Place star and acquaintance of Meghan wrote on Twitter. "The palace were fine with all of Meghan's 'bullying' for years and years until a few days before they fear she may out them publicly. Seems like a legit claim..." 

Jameela added, "IF THIS IS WHAT THE ROYAL FAMILY IS COMFORTABLE DOING TO A HEAVILY PREGNANT WOMAN PUBLICLY.... can we even IMAGINE what they put her through privately? They seem terrified. Her interview hasn't even aired yet. What are they covering up? The stench of their desperation is rotten."

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star tweeted, "My timeline is very pro Meghan Markle which I love. But I just scrolled some of the comments on a news site's post & it was almost shocking that people hate her so much. I worry about people's sanity who can attach so much hate to someone they dont know."

Usa Network/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jon Cowan

Cowan, a writer on Suits, tweeted, "It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

Angela Harvey/Instagram
Angela Harvey

The writer and producer wrote on Twitter, "I worked on a set in Toronto when Meghan was on Suits. The ADs, PAs, and other crew on my show who had also worked with her loved her. LOVED. Set dynamics being what they are... I do not believe this bullying narrative for a microsecond."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Chance the Rapper

"Do y'all find yourselves getting mad as HELL every time they talk sideways about the Duchess Meghan?" the artist tweeted.

Amy Susman/Variety/Shutterstock
Gabrielle Union

In response to The Times' coverage of the alleged bullying complaints against Meghan, the star tweeted, "Sure, Jan."

