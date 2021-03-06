Janice Dickinson Says Bella and Gigi Hadid Are “Never On the Level” of Original Supermodels

Watch : Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair

Gigi and Bella Hadid are some of the most recognizable faces on the runway today, but one former supermodel says they don't have what it takes.

Janice Dickinson spoke with David Yontef for the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope on Thursday, March 4, and let loose on what she really thinks about the models that dominate today's magazine covers, as seen in two teaser clips on YouTube.

When asked if Gigi and Kendall Jenner are "good," Janice replied, "No. They're not. They have one look. They don't really diversify their movements. They just stand there and get paid millions of dollars."

With all due respect, we're going to have to disagree with Janice on this one.

The former America's Next Top Model judge explained her stance in more detail in another video, "The models of the ‘70s, ‘80s do not compare to the models of today, the Instagram models that get famous and they put into Vogue—the Kylie Jenners and the Gigi Hadids and the Bella Hadids."