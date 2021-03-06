Why Women Everywhere Love Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Fashion Empire

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Double trouble? More like double the style!
It would be hard to argue that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen aren't fashion icons. Not only have their personal styles influenced countless trends over the years, their fashion empire is empowering women everywhere to look and feel their best. Since 2006, their high-fashion brand The Row has become more than a celebrity fashion line, but rather a destination for luxurious, perfectly tailored pieces that are often worn by the rich and famous.
However, Olsen twin-approved clothing doesn't have to break the bank! They have an affordable line at Kohl's named Elizabeth and James. The relaxed lifestyle brand offers the latest trends made with carefully sourced materials and elevated design details. And you can totally tell the pieces are designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley, every collection is so chic!
For a few of our favorite pieces from The Row and the twin's Elizabeth and James collection at Kohl's, scroll below!
Women's Elizabeth and James Casual Crewneck Sweater
Who can say no to a tie-dye sweater, especially one designed by the Olsen twins! In addition to its overall cuteness, the sweater supports more sustainable cotton farming.
Women's Elizabeth and James High-Rise Vintage Straight Jeans
Available in black and white, these jeans offer a high-rise fit that will accentuate your waist. Plus, this style is perfect for spring!
THE ROW Bokkai Turtleneck Cashmere Top
We love a classic turtleneck! This cashmere top offers a relaxed fit that you can easily dress up or down.
Women's Elizabeth and James Casual V-Neck Cardigan
With long raglan sleeves, we would never take off this cozy knit cardigan!
THE ROW PVC and leather slingback sandals
With warmer weather around the corner, these barely-there, clear and yellow leather slingback sandals will make you look extra sophisticated.
Women's Elizabeth and James 57mm Monte Square Sunglasses
Not wonder Mary-Kate and Ashley designed these specs! They offer a gradient lens and striking square silhouette which will flatter almost any face shape.
Women's Elizabeth and James Cool Graphic Tee
You can always use another basic tee in your wardrobe! This one is super soft and can be dressed up or down.
THE ROW Dresia Open-Back Cotton-Jersey Maxi Dress
This dress is perfect for spring and summer! We love how it's simple yet elegant. Pair it with some gold jewelry for an extra luxe touch!
Elizabeth and James Knotted Soft Hobo Bag
What a fun bag! Not only will it fit your most treasured essentials, but it will elevate your entire outfit.