Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson's Makeup Artist Loves This $17 Ice Roller for Spring

New season means new skincare!

Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park knows a few things about the beauty industry. After all, she's worked with A-list talent including Zoë Kravitz and Brie Larson.

So as the first day of spring quickly approaches, E! News had to get her product picks for the months ahead.

"Take care of your skin on the inside as well as the outside," Nina, who partnered with Light + Fit, shared exclusively with E! News. "There are easy ways to maintain both your inner and outer beauty as the seasons change. Whether it's starting my day with Light + Fit Collagen and Antioxidants to incorporate two grams of collagen and other nutrients into my daily routine, or using the Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray to protect my skin from the sun and also set my makeup, I'm always looking to keep my skin healthy and glowing, and beauty lovers should too!"

Keep scrolling for even more of her great tips that won't have you breaking the bank.