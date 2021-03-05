Lauren Bushnell Sets the Record Straight on Her Post Bachelor Cosmetic Work

Lauren Bushnell Lane is not exactly au naturel. The Bachelor beauty opened up this week about some of the recent changes she's made to her face through lip fillers and Botox.
On her Instagram Story, a fan asked how much "work" she's had done to her face since appearing on The Bachelor in 2016.
Lauren responded on Thursday, March 4, saying, "I've done some filler in my lips maybe 4 times and some Botox. I actually tried Botox before the show, when I was 24 and now looking back I'm like 'why!?'"
However, she revealed it's been months since she's had any maintenance. "I haven't done Botox for about 9 months and lips for, gosh maybe like 2 years? I'll always be transparent about anything that's not 'natural,'" the 31 year old shared.
On a separate post, the pregnant reality star acknowledged that her face does look different now than it did when the ABC show aired, in part because her lip fillers created a very noticeable change. She said lip filler "can definitely change your face a lot," and admitted, "In fact now that my lips are closer to normal and filler is almost gone, I actually like my lips better more natural."
But if you're thinking she also got breast implants, think again... because Lauren denied she's had a "boob job." She explained any changes by saying she's "just pregnant."
Another follower asked if she lost weight after she competed on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor. "I've always been thin. My family is just small," she said. "When I went on the bachelor I was like 12 pounds lighter then [sic] when filming wrapped." Though she's not sure why she gained some weight, she guessed it was the stress, the wine or a medication change she experienced while filming the show.
She recognized she was "def a little puffy" during her time on The Bachelor, meaning people might see a difference in her body today. "But now as a 31 year old my body hasn't fluctuated a ton in [the] last 5 years," she noted.
Lauren was also candid about getting veneers on her top four front teeth when she was around 20 years old.
Another fan posted their assumption that she's always wanted to be a mom. Lauren said it was true, adding, "as nervous as I am right now," motherhood is something "I've always known I wanted."
In December, she and her husband, country star Chris Lane, revealed they're expecting their first child when she shared a video of her ultrasound.
"A dream," she captioned it on Instagram. "Except I'm not dreaming. I'm wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound. A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby."
They're expecting their baby boy later this year.