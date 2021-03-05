Meghan & HarryKylie JennerKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Supergirl's Final Season Officially Gets a Premiere Date as Superman & Lois Takes a Break

Supergirl is about to return for its sixth and final season on The CW, borrowing a time slot from its cousin, Superman & Lois.

By Lauren Piester 05 Mar, 2021 8:07 PMTags
TVCelebritiesSupergirlEntertainment

Supergirl's final season is coming sooner than you might have thought. 

Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) is officially making her return in just a few weeks on March 30, taking over for her cousin, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), while he goes on a bit of a break (due to a COVID-19-related production delay). Supergirl will take over Superman & Lois' Tuesday time slot for the first half of its final run, with the Kent family returning on Tuesday, May 18. Supergirl will return for the second half of the season—and the series finale—later in the summer. 

Both shows air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, right after episodes of The Flash, making for some seriously super Tuesdays. 

Like most shows in 2020, season five of Supergirl was cut a few episodes short due to the coronavirus pandemic, and had to turn a non-finale into a finale with a big showdown against the crime organization Leviathan. While Alex (Chyler Leigh) debuted her new vigilante identity, Kara and Lena (Katie McGrath) finally reconciled after a whole lot of sharing and apologizing, and now they're united in taking down Lena's evil family in season six. 

In real life, Benoist gave birth to her first child, a boy, with husband and sometimes co-star Chris Wood back in September. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

The CW is also about to debut the special, People Presents: Harry & Meghan's American Dream, which, according to the network, "follows the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who stunned the world by existing royal life. One year later, they are very much living the American dream with multimillion-dollar streaming deals and a California mansion to call home with two-year old Archie. But a personal tragedy and ongoing tensions with brother Prince William and Kate have at times clouded their first year of freedom. This one-hour special will trace Harry and Meghan's journey from royalty to celebrity." 

That special airs Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m., followed by an episode of Legacies.

Keep up with all the upcoming premiere dates below!

Trending Stories

1

John Stamos Shares Unseen Full House Photo With Elizabeth Olsen

2

Princess Beatrice Makes Rare Comment About Stepson Christopher

3

Rachel Lindsay Shares Why She’s Accepting Chris Harrison’s Apology

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 2

The Flash returns on Tuesday, March 2.

Syfy
Wynonna Earp (SYFY) - March 5

Wynonna Earp will return for its final batch of episodes on Friday, March 5 on SYFY.

NBC
Good Girls (NBC) - March 7

Good Girls returns for season four, in which the Secret Service is beginning to close in on the ladies' counterfeit ring, on Sunday, March 7.

Fox
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 10

The Masked Singer returns for season five with guest host Niecy Nash on Wednesday, March 10. 

ABC
Station 19 (ABC) - March 11

Station 19 makes its spring return on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 11

Grey's Anatomy will return to tell us whether or not Meredith Grey survives COVID-19 on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - March 11

A Million Little Things returns with its spring premiere on Thursday, March 11 but then moves to Wednesdays beginning April 7.

HBO Max
NEW: Genera+ion (HBO Max) - March 11

HBO Max's new dramedy about high schoolers exploring their sexuality in a conservative community premieres March 11. 

YouTube
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) - March 19

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney+'s second Marvel series, arriving March 19. 

Netflix
NEW: Country Comfort (Netflix) - March 19

Katherine McPhee plays an aspiring country singer who takes a job as a nanny to a cowboy and his five kids. It premieres March 19 on Netflix.

NBC
Superstore Series Finale (NBC) - March 25

Cloud 9 will be closing its doors on Thursday, March 25 with a one-hour series finale on NBC. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) - March 26

Lauren Graham stars as a mom whose son gets cut from the powerful Ducks hockey team, so she starts her own team. Emilio Estevez also stars and executive produces alongside Graham, and it premieres March 26. 

NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) - March 28

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is taking a six-week break. It will be back on Sunday, March 28.

The CW
Supergirl (The CW) - March 30

Supergirl's sixth and final season will premiere on March 30 on The CW as Superman & Lois takes a hiatus.

ABC
NEW: Pooch Perfect (ABC) - March 30

Rebel Wilson hosts a brand new dog grooming competition series beginning Tuesday, March 30.

NBC
NEW: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - April 1

Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns in Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, April 1 in a two-hour crossover with Law & Order: SVU

NBC
Manifest (NBC) - April 1

Manifest returns for a third season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 on Thursday, April 1.

Fox
The Moodys (Fox) - April 1

The second season of this Fox comedy premieres April 1.

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

photos
View More Photos From Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1

John Stamos Shares Unseen Full House Photo With Elizabeth Olsen

2

Princess Beatrice Makes Rare Comment About Stepson Christopher

3

Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals Significance of Her "11 11" Tattoo

4

Ginny & Georgia Star Speaks Out Amid Taylor Swift Joke Backlash

5

Patrick J. Adams Slams "Obscene" Royals for Tormenting Meghan Markle