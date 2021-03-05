Pose Is Coming to An End After 3 Seasons: Check Out All the Shows That Are Saying Goodbye

You know what they say—all good things must come to an end.
Despite what Grey's Anatomy, Law & Order and The Simpsons may want us to believe, even the best TV shows have to say goodbye at some point. Unfortunately, quite a few of them are doing so this year, and the latest series making a grand exit is Pose.
The groundbreaking FX drama, set in the world of ball culture at the height of the AIDS epidemic, will end after its upcoming third season, which premieres May 2. Showrunner Steven Canals revealed on Twitter that the decision was made to end the series after three seasons "because we reached the intended ending of our story."
In a longer statement, he spoke about what the show meant to him.
"'Write the TV show you want to watch!' That's what I was told in 2014 while completing my MFA in screenwriting," he shared. "At the time we weren't seeing very many Black and Latinx characters—that happened to also be LGBTQ+—populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me' deserved. Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself."
Executive producer Ryan Murphy called Pose "one of the creative highlights of my entire career."
"From the very beginning when Steven Canals and I sat down to hear his vision and ideas for the show, it has been a passion project," he said. "To go from the beginning of my career in the late 90s when it was nearly impossible to get an LGBTQ character on television to Pose—which will go down in history for having the largest LGBTQ cast of all time—is a truly full circle moment for me."
"This show made history behind and in front of the camera, and its legacy runs deep," Murphy continued. "I'm so proud of my fellow creators Steven Canals and Brad Falchuk, and also to exec producer/writer/director Janet Mock who made such an indelible mark with her personal and heartfelt work. Thanks also to Our Lady J for her incredible work as a producer, writer and actress on the show... We got to tell the exact story we wanted, as we wanted to tell it, and I'm incredibly honored and grateful. Pose's story may end in 1996, but its impact will go on forever."
FX Chairman John Landgraf had nothing but thanks to give in his own statement.
"Words cannot truly express my gratitude and appreciation for those who have given FX and the world the gift that is Pose," he said. "Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, our incomparable cast and their collaborators created a masterpiece and, in doing so, have left an indelible legacy that will open doors, new doors, for the trans community."
The final season will take place in the '90s, and consist of seven episodes. Here's how FX describes the final season: "It's 1994 and ballroom feels like a distant memory for Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) who struggles to balance being a mother with being a present partner to her new love, and her latest role as a nurse's aide. Meanwhile, as AIDS becomes the leading cause of death for Americans ages 25 to 44, Pray Tell (Billy Porter) contends with unexpected health burdens. Elsewhere, the emergence of a vicious new upstart house forces the House of Evangelista members to contend with their legacy."
