Ginny & Georgia Star Antonia Gentry Speaks Out Amid Backlash Over Taylor Swift Joke

Watch : Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix Series For Sexist Joke

Ginny & Georgia star Antonia Gentry is sending a message to fans amid criticism over the Netflix series.

While the 23-year-old actress didn't mention Taylor Swift, her latest Instagram post came just days after the 31-year-old singer called out the streaming service and its series for a line in the script.

"Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, 'Ginny & Georgia,' over the last week," Gentry wrote on March 4 . "I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl—that is, having a voice capable of impact. It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters. It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride."

She then reflected on what it was like to play her character, Ginny Miller. "As someone who grew up feeling voiceless and unimportant, and who did not see herself reflected on screen, Ginny Miller was finally a reprieve," Gentry added. "Finally, a character who was just as confused and imperfect as I was gets a chance to exist."