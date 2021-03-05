Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shows Off Daughter Sterling's "Ruffle Butt" in Rare Baby Photo

Watch : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Tells Off Body Shamers

Brittany Matthews recently made it clear that she and fiancé Patrick Mahomes aren't yet ready to share pics of newborn daughter Sterling with the world. Luckily, there are exceptions to every rule.

The fitness influencer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 4 to reveal that the couple set up a photo shoot for their bundle of joy. She then shared a shot of the baby's backside, which marks the first image of their child that the new parents, both 25, have posted since revealing a glimpse of the girl's hand to announce her arrival on Feb. 20.

"Baby girls newborn photos today," Brittany posted to her Story, adding sobbing-face and two-hearts emojis.

Later that day, she posted a pic that captured little Sterling from the shoulders down as the child was on her stomach while wearing an adorably frilly outfit.

"Ruffle butt," the proud mom captioned it, along with star-eyes and heart-eyes emojis.