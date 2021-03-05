From Balmain to Bike Shorts: Kim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments of All Time

Watch : Watch Kim Kardashian Literally Squeeze Into Skin-Tight Outfit

Kim Kardashian is nothing short of a fashion icon.

Once a professional closet organizer with a roster of celebrity clients including Paris Hilton and Cindy Crawford, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is now a front-row fixture at Fashion Weeks around the world, the owner of a multimillion-dollar clothing company and a frequent star in couture modeling campaigns—put simply, an unstoppable fashion force.

While Kim will of course remain a style icon for many years to come, KUWTK has always provided a behind-the-scenes look at some of her most memorable looks, and since the upcoming 20th season is the E! show's last, we're already sad to be missing out on the fashion fun.

Thankfully, we haven't gotten that far just yet.

Brand new Kards episodes return Thursday, March 18, and we're taking you on a journey through Kim's best fashion moments of all time while we patiently wait for her and the Kardashian-Jenner gang to return to the small screen.