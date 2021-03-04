Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo Are the Surprise Celeb BFFs We Never Knew We Needed

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Grey's Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

New friendship alert: Angelina Jolie and Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo are officially hanging out.

On March 3, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress was spotted having dinner with the TV star at E. Baldi, a restaurant in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills neighborhood. The pair were joined by some of their children. Angelina is mom to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, with former husband Brad Pitt, while Ellen and her husband, music producer Chris Ivery, share Stella, 11, Sienna, 6, and Eli, 4.

The two accidentally coordinated their looks, too: While Angelina rocked an all-white ensemble, Ellen was her exact opposite in an all-black fit.

Both women are very busy at the moment. Ellen, who is also a producer on Grey's Anatomy, shared with Tracy Smith on CBS News that the series may decide to bow out after the current season.

"I just want to make sure we do this character and this show and the fans," Ellen told the outlet. "I want to make sure we do it right."