Please Listen to Ray Romano Cover Beyoncé In the Trailer for HBO Max's Made For Love

Never did we ever imagine listening to Ray Romano do a Beyoncé cover, but here we are.
The first time we watched the new trailer for the HBO Max series Made For Love, we were simply so distracted by Romano's spoken word rendition of "Crazy in Love" that we were able to pay zero attention to the trailer itself. Whose idea was this? Why is he doing this? Is this a performance on the show, or special for this trailer? Do we want this on Spotify? Why is it working for us?
All those questions ran through our head before we watched the trailer a second time to find out what this show's all about. From what we can tell, Cristin Milioti plays a woman who discovers that her husband (Billy Magnussen) put a surveillance chip in her brain. Romano appears to play her dad.
"I touch on you more and more every time," Romano says as Milioti treks through a desert. It is mesmerizing.
This dark comedy series is based on the book of the same name by Alissa Nutting, and also stars Noma Dumezweni, Dan Bakkedahl and Augusto Aguilera. Bakkedahl plays a character named Herringbone while Aguilera plays someone called Liver, so there are just a lot of really intriguing things going on with this show that we're excited to understand someday.
Here's the actual series description from HBO Max:
"Made for Love follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device—the Made for Love chip—in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her 'emotional data' as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron's able to watch Hazel's every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane."
Sounds weird and terrifying. We're in!
Watch the trailer below!
Made For Love premieres on HBO Max in April.