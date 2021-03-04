See the First Look at Season 4 of Good Girls

There's some unfinished business to attend to in season four of Good Girls.
Nearly a year ago, fans were left on a real cliffhanger when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production on season three of the NBC series. Though the network ordered 16 episodes of the popular show, fans only got 11 episodes.
That means, Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) still had more up their sleeves when the cameras stopped rolling. So, as Retta puts it, "There's a few kinks to work out."
Now, in an exclusive first look at season four, the cast reveals how this hiccup has allowed for an action-packed season that's not to be missed.
What is there to look forward to, you ask?
Well, there's the little fact that Dean (Matthew Lillard) is now a full-fledged member of Beth's criminal enterprise, which Christina says is "really interesting."
"Because in the past, Beth has tried to hide all this criminal activity from him," she continues. "But now he knows everything."
Matthew agrees, adding, "When it comes to the family business—and by family business I mean what Beth is doing at all times—Dean has to come to the realization over the course of season four that his little Beth has grown up to become a badass boss."
Beth is so badass, according to Manny, that she and Rio are practically equals. This is where Rio's family enters the equation, with Manny teasing the introduction of many new players.
In other words, things are getting real this season on Good Girls. See what the cast had to say about the show in the video above, and don't forget to tune in to the season premiere on Sunday, March 7 at 10/9c.
