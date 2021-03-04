Meghan Markle Claims the Royal Family Is "Perpetuating Falsehoods" About Her in New Oprah Teaser

Watch : Royal Family to Investigate Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle isn't mincing her words in a new preview of her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

On Wednesday, March 3, CBS released yet another explosive sneak peek at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview, in which the former Suits actress accused the royal family of "perpetuating falsehoods."

This accusation arose when Oprah asked Meghan, "How do you feel about the Palace hearing you speak your truth today?"

In response, Meghan said, "I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent when there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."

She added that she and Harry are aware they stand the "risk of losing things" by participating in the interview, but she says, "There's a lot that's been lost already."

The sneak preview comes on the heels of a damning report that Meghan allegedly bullied members of the Kensington Palace staff.