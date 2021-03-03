Lady Gaga Makes First Public Appearance Since Her Dogs' Safe Recovery

Watch : Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Breaks Silence After Robbery, Shooting

Lady Gaga has more than a few weights lifted off her shoulders.

For the past week, the music superstar has experienced an emotional roller coaster after her dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in Los Angeles. In addition, two of her French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen during the incident.

But after Gaga's dogs were recovered safely and Ryan was given good news that he will recover from his injuries, things are looking up for the Fame Monster.

On Tuesday, March 2, the Grammy winner stepped out of her Rome hotel room where she appeared in good spirits as she waved to the cameras.

Gaga was spotted wearing a stylish Max Mara coat, a Chanel handbag, white gloves and high-heel shoes. She also protected herself and others with a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old actress is currently on location filming a new movie in Italy. It's unclear if she has been able to physically reunite with her two dogs.