Watch Superman & Lois Make Things Awkward Between Superman's Kids

It ain't easy being the son of Superman without any powers.

In the premiere episode of Superman & Lois, Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovered not only that his dad is Superman, but that he's inherited his dad's superhuman/alien abilities. His brother Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has yet to develop any powers, which means he's got to go to school.

In an exclusive clip from the second episode of Superman & Lois, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) is taking Jordan on what appears to be an exclusive Super Father-Super Son trip through the skies. Jonathan has to go to high school like normal, and knowing what it's like to get to watch your sibling skip school while you don't get to, we just gotta say this does not bode well for these brothers. There's bound to be some tension, ya know?

Clark only made it worse by not waiting for Lois (Bitsie Tulloch) and Jonathan to drive away before taking off into the air with Jordan.

"At least we have radio!" Lois offers as Jonathan stares after them. Not the same, Mom. Not the same!