Ioan Gruffudd Files for Divorce From Alice Evans After Twitter Drama

Watch : Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

Ioan Gruffud is formally cutting ties from Alice Evans.

E! News can confirm the Fantastic Four actor filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years at a Los Angeles courthouse on Monday, March 1. The case is listed as a "dissolution with minor children."

E! News reached out to the actors' rep for comment.

In January, Alice shocked the world when she tweeted that her former 102 Dalmatians co-star was leaving her and their two daughters, Ella, 11, and Elsie, 7. At the time, she claimed, "Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

When Twitter users questioned her decision to share this information with the public, she responded, "Why? I have lost my mind."

Soon after, a representative for the couple confirmed their split in a joint statement, which read: "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."