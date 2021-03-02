Express Yourself With the New Coach x Sephora Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The highly-anticipated Coach x Sephora Collection collab is here! Just in time for spring, the playful set features animal-shaped makeup palettes, shimmery lip glosses, hydrating eye masks, a nail polish duo and the cutest brush set and holder we've ever seen! Whether you're looking to upgrade your go-to makeup look or trying to find a gift for the makeup fanatic in your life, this collection has something for everyone.
See below for our favorite products from the collection, which is now available to shop at Sephora and Coach!
Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Lipgloss Set
This set includes four high-shine, non-sticky glosses infused with peppermint oil for a tingly sensation. Plus, they are vegan and cruelty-free!
Coach X Sephora Collection Rexy Eye Shadow Palette
Give your eye makeup an upgrade with this adorable palette that comes with six eyeshadows in buttery mattes, bold metallics, and soft shimmers.
Coach X Sephora Collection Tea Rose Nail Set
Your nails will be ready for spring thanks to this set that features high-shine pink polish, quick dry two-in-one base/top coat, and nail stickers.
Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Brush Set
This brush set is so cute! In addition to the fun brush holder, you'll get five face and eye brushes with detachable rings to wear.