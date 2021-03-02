Why Bachelor Fans Are Convinced Heather Martin Was Cut From The Women Tell All

Heather Martin, is that you?

While fans didn't hear her say a word during the Mar. 1 episode of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All, eagled-eyed viewers were convinced the season 25 contestant was still at the taping.

As social media sleuths pointed out, Heather appeared to be sitting in the back row next to Kit Keenan. But because there wasn't a close-up of Heather or an aired interview with her, many members of Bachelor Nation didn't even know she was there. Some Twitter users even accused ABC of cutting her out of the episode.

"@BachelorABC why are you acting like we can't see Heather sitting back there next to Kit?!?!" one follower asked. "Why was she invited and then WHY was she cut?!"

Tweeted another, "Did ABC really think they could sneak Heather in without us noticing?"

While the answer remains a mystery, it's possible Heather joined the women for only part of the episode. After all, her time on this season was brief.