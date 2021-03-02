Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Fans Unhappy With Her Response Over Taylor Nolan's Tweets

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe Apologizes to Chelsea Vaughn for Comparing Hair Struggles

Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe is sharing her thoughts after some fans felt she wasn't fast enough in condemning Taylor Nolan's resurfaced tweets.

In a message shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 1, the former lead of The Bachelorette spoke out about the ongoing controversy surrounding Taylor's years-old tweets featuring jokes that used derogatory language toward people in minority groups. Taylor, 27, also received backlash over the apology she posted to her Instagram Story on Feb. 28.

Kaitlyn referred to Taylor's posts as "not only racist but now homophobic, fat-shaming, the list goes on. I'm shocked that it's Taylor Nolan because she talks about being an ally and how she's done all this work, which I'm not discrediting that she's done all the work. But to use that as an excuse by saying you're sorry, by saying you've done the work, is dismissing what you've said. It's dismissing all those people you've offended."

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars winner explained she "was shocked and disgusted and bothered, actually alarmed, by her tweets." She added, "It really, truly just made me sick to my stomach to see."