Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo With Sons Sean and Jayden: "My Boys Are So Big Now!"

Watch : Jamie Spears' Lawyer Claims He "Saved" Britney Spears' Life

Britney Spears' sons are taller than yesterday, and now it's nothing but their way.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday, March 1 to post a photo of herself flanked by sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The teens appear to both have an arm around their mom, and in the caption, Britney described how proud she is as they get older.

"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now [mother-and-sons emoji] !!!!" she wrote. "I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ !!!! I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman [sic] and so kind that I must have done something right [speechless-monkey emoji] !!!!"

Britney went on to explain that she has avoided sharing photos of her sons lately, in order to let them develop personalities that don't involve their superstar parent. However, she was particularly pleased with the way she had edited the image, to which she had added an elaborate cloud display.