Britney Spears Says She's Focused on "Healing" Following a Year of "Craziness"

Britney Spears hopes to rid herself of any "Toxic" energy following a year of "craziness."

On Monday, March 1, the pop star reflected on the past year, writing on Instagram, "I feel like God's tears have hit all of us with what the world has been through due to coronavirus !!! This new year should be a year of cleansing our inner selves with meditation… prayer... any kind of hobby that brings joy … and being conscious of what we put in our bodies as well !!!"

"This all helps us to have a clear mind … body … spirit and offers so much more clarity in our everyday lives !!!!" She continued, "This year I devote myself to lots of tea and healing !!!! I'm working on allowing myself to not be so strong all the time and to know it's ok to cry !!!!"

The mom of two added that she hopes everyone experiences a "deep healing" as the country approaches one year since the coronavirus pandemic started.