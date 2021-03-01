Kylie Jenner Proves She's Feeling "Fergalicious" in Latest Bikini Pic

Watch : Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi the "Best Nail Artist"

Kylie Jenner's latest bikini pic would make Fergie proud.

On Monday, Mar. 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a new two-piece photo. In the uploaded image, the lip kit mogul looked like a tan goddess as she rocked a green bikini and blue-tinted sunglasses.

Kylie was, rightfully, feeling herself as she even captioned the pic with a lyric from Fergie's 2006 hit, "Fergalicious."

"My body stay vicious," she wrote. "I be up in the gym just working on my fitness. He's my witness (oh, wee)."

Hit it, Fergie Kylie.

We aren't the only ones noticing Kylie's jaw-dropping new pic. Fans have since showered the mother of one with compliments—and millions of likes. One fan wrote, "Bodyyyyyy."

Another sounded off, "WOWWWW."

You can say that again!

This isn't the first time that Kylie has brought the heat in winter with a sultry bathing suit photo.