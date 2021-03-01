Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's Best Hosting Moments From the 2021 Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler put the golden in Golden Globes.

Hosting together for the fourth time on Sunday, Feb. 28, the pro comediennes had something completely new to tackle this time around: hosting from separate rooms in opposite coasts. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the women made history as Fey was stationed inside 30 Rockefeller Center's Rainbow Room in New York City while Poehler was at the helm from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

But, nearly 3,000 miles of distance was not the only tricky part the two tackled together. From technical difficulties to the Hollywood Foreign Press' diversity problem, the duo made handling awkward moments look like a breeze—and kept us laughing through it all.

In honor of the stars' fourth foray into Golden Globes hosting—and to catch you up on any of the stellar punchlines you might have missed—keep on reading for a recap of their hosting highlights.