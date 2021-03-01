Chloé Zhao Is the First Asian Woman, and Second Woman Ever, to Win the Golden Globe for Best Director

For the first time, women outnumbered men in the Best Director category at the Golden Globes, and in 77 years the Hollywood Foreign Press had only bestowed the prize on one woman.

Barbra Streisand finally has company.

Chloé Zhao was named top director at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday night for Nomadland, becoming the first Asian woman to take the prize and the first woman in 37 years since Streisand won for Yentl. About a half hour later, the film was named Best Motion Picture, Drama.

"Thank you, my fellow nominees, for making beautiful, beautiful movies," the 38-year-old filmmaker said, raising a mug in celebration, perhaps from the home in Ojai, Calif., she shares with her partner and creative collaborator Joshua James Richards, a shoo-in Oscar nominee for cinematography for his work on Zhao's touching film about a hidden slice of America, those who feel they don't quite fit in any one place anymore and have found a new way of living on the open road.