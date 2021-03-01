The Crown Takes the Throne at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Josh O'Connor Actually Didn't Want to Audition for "The Crown"

A royal affair, indeed.

At the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 28, (nearly) everything came up The Crown. After the Netflix drama's erstwhile Prince Charles and Princess Diana—Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin—pulled off some pretty neat upsets in their categories of Best Actor and Best Actress in a Drama TV Series, the show earned some more hardware when its fourth season was named this year's Best Drama Series.

Coming out on top over fellow nominees Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched, the show's win marks its second in the all-important category—and its first since its debut season in 2016.

Accepting the award virtually, as all winners did during the pandemic-era telecast, creator and principal writer Peter Morgan began by thanking the bigwigs at the streaming service before admitting, "I'm sorry that I'm sitting here in my tragic little office not surrounded by the people that make the show so special."