Rosamund Pike Throws Shade at Rudy Giuliani During 2021 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Rosamund Pike had to endure a lot while filming I Care a Lot, but according to the actress, she could have had it worse.
The 42-year-old star won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical award for her role as Marla Grayson in I Care a Lot at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28. The film centers on Rosamund's character, who commits guardianship fraud on unsuspecting senior citizens.
During her acceptance speech, the Gone Girl performer acknowledged her fellow nominees and included a quip about Rudy Giuliani, who famously appears in a controversial scene with Maria Bakalova in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
"My fellow nominees, I'm so honored to be in the room with you," Rosamund said. "I mean, in my movie, I had to swim up from a sinking car. I think I still would rather do that than have been in a room with Rudy Giuliani. Maria, I salute your brilliance and your bravery."
Her remark references a much-discussed scene in the Borat sequel in which the former mayor of New York City briefly has his hand down his pants in a scene with Maria, 24, who plays Borat's teenage daughter and was pretending to be a reporter. This led to debate on social media about whether Rudy was behaving inappropriately during the unscripted moment from the Sacha Baron Cohen film.
On Oct. 22, Rudy decried the scene by tweeting that it is a "complete fabrication."
He wrote in part, "I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."
Keep up with all the best Golden Globes moments by continuing to check here.