You'll Be Shocked To Know How Long Laura Dern Really Stayed At The Golden Globes

Well, that was quick! We all know red carpet events are looking a little different nowadays, but Laura Dern just revealed the biggest secret of all.
On Sunday, Feb. 28, the Marriage Story actress got all dressed up in a chic Givenchy suit for the 2021 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton hotel. But apparently she was only at the award show for a brief seven minutes (!!) before heading home.
No, Dern didn't make a French exit, but she explained the reason why she ducked out right after presenting Daniel Kaluuya with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah.
"So, I just went to the Golden Globe Awards. I was here all of seven minutes, I think," she shared in a video posted to Twitter.
"I'm honored to be here. I'm grateful everyone's figured out a safe way to honor such amazing art this year," she added, suggesting that she was only there for a few minutes to present and then returned home to social distance.
In the video, Dern still had on her Givenchy suit, designed by Matthew Williams, and also held a clear paddle in front of her face for protection (and as a very edgy accessory).
She continued, "Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya and all of the amazing nominees. Such beautiful, incredible performances." The actress ended by saying, "Sending so much love and safety and wellbeing to everybody."
Over on Instagram, the Oscar winner captioned a full body shot of her tux by writing, "Super quick trip to the Golden Globes! Thank you to my dear friend Matthew for dressing me in such gorgeous elegance."
The 2021 Golden Globes are hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from both Los Angeles and New York.
Also on hand to announce the winners are Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones, among other presenters.