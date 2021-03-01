Schitt's Creek Takes Home One Last Best Series Award at the Golden Globes

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Well it wasn't a sweep, but Schitt's Creek still got some of love at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The beloved Pop comedy, which ended in early 2020, just won Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy at the big award show. Catherine O'Hara also took home the award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her role as Moira Rose for her performance in the final season.

Star and series creator Dan Levy virtually accepted the win, thanking the cast and crew and congratulating them on yet another honor and expressing his hope at continued change when it comes to diversity and inclusion at the Golden Globes.

"This acknowledgment is a lovely vote of confidence in the messages Schitt's Creek has come to stand for," he said. "The idea that inclusion can bring about love and growth to a community in the spirit of inclusion. I hope that this time next year, this ceremony reflects the true breadth and diversity of television being made today. There's so much more to be celebrated."