Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Would Make Ted Lasso So Proud

For his work in Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis was named Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy at the 2021 Golden Globes.

By Alyssa Ray 01 Mar, 2021 2:47 AM
Football Ted Lasso is life.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Jason Sudeikis won the Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy award at the 2021 Golden Globes. Sudeikis took home the prize for his work as the titular character in Apple TV+'s comedy, Ted Lasso. And, as if he were channeling his beloved character, Sudeikis humbly accepted the award.

"Wow, all right," the Ted Lasso star started off. "Yeah, I mean, that's nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I mean, this is, for me the coolest thing that a group of, you know, like, that's nuts."

As he continued, Sudeikis called his Golden Globes win "crazy" and went on to thank his co-stars. While explaining The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy, a book he reads to his son, Otis, Sudeikis declared that he rejected "the premise of being the best actor, because in my humble opinion the best actor is the person you are acting with."

He added, "So, I want to give a shoutout to everyone that I get a chance to act with on the show, because they are incredible. Do they make me the best? No, but I know for a fact that they make me better. Better than I am, better than I thought I could be, better than, you know, than—you know, than anything I could do and so, I appreciate everybody looking out."

Realizing that he was running out of time, thanks to fellow nominee Don Cheadle, the Golden Globe winner said that it was time to wrap it up. He concluded, "A little windy, a little windy, thank you, I appreciate you guys and shoutout to my fellow nominees. Thank you."

While Sudeikis was a frontrunner in this category, he was up against some stiff competition as Black Monday's Don Cheadle, Schitt's Creek's Eugene Levy, The Great's Nicholas Hoult and Ramy's Ramy Youssef were all nominated.

Released in August of last year, Ted Lasso follows an American football coach (Sudeikis) as he tries to coach a fledgling English Premier League team. Hilarity ensues as Coach Lasso has no experience coaching soccer (or how the rest of the world calls it, football).

The one thing Ted Lasso can do? Inspire a team.

Apple+

The comedy became a beloved show thanks to word of mouth and was up for two awards at the Golden Globes, including Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy.

In addition to this being Sudeikis' first Golden Globes win, this marked his first nomination too. The 45-year-old actor has also been nominated for two Screen Actors Guild awards and three Writers Guild of America awards.

For a look at the full winners' list, click here.

