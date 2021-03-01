Jason Sudeikis' Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Would Make Ted Lasso So Proud

Football Ted Lasso is life.

On Sunday, Feb. 28, Jason Sudeikis won the Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy award at the 2021 Golden Globes. Sudeikis took home the prize for his work as the titular character in Apple TV+'s comedy, Ted Lasso. And, as if he were channeling his beloved character, Sudeikis humbly accepted the award.

"Wow, all right," the Ted Lasso star started off. "Yeah, I mean, that's nuts. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press. I mean, this is, for me the coolest thing that a group of, you know, like, that's nuts."

As he continued, Sudeikis called his Golden Globes win "crazy" and went on to thank his co-stars. While explaining The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy, a book he reads to his son, Otis, Sudeikis declared that he rejected "the premise of being the best actor, because in my humble opinion the best actor is the person you are acting with."

He added, "So, I want to give a shoutout to everyone that I get a chance to act with on the show, because they are incredible. Do they make me the best? No, but I know for a fact that they make me better. Better than I am, better than I thought I could be, better than, you know, than—you know, than anything I could do and so, I appreciate everybody looking out."