Emma Corrin Dedicates 2021 Golden Globes Win to Princess Diana With Touching Tribute

And the Golden Globe goes to...

First-time nominee Emma Corrin had many people to thank when Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon announced she was the winner of Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama at the 2021 Golden Globes. But the most important person Emma recognized was none other than the late Princess Diana.

The Crown star portrayed the late royal in the latest season of Netflix's hit drama, an experience that Emma said taught her invaluable life lessons. "Most of all, thank you so much to Diana," the Brit reflected, "You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I can ever imagine. And on behalf of everyone who remembers you so fondly and passionately in our hearts, thank you."

Emma also gave her onscreen love interest Josh O'Connor an honorable mention, revealing her adorable nickname for the Prince Charles actor. She shared, "Thank you to my prince charming Josh, I couldn't have done this without you. Thank you for making every single day by my side a complete joy."