HFPA Vows to Make Diversity the "Norm, Not the Exception" at the 2021 Golden Globes

After facing criticism over the lack of Black representation within its organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to build a "more inclusive future."

HFPA members Helen Hoehne, Meher Tatna and Ali Sar appeared onstage at tonight's 2021 Golden Globes to address the matter.

"Tonight, while we celebrate the work of artists from around the globe, we recognize we have our own work to do," Hoehne shared. "Like in film and television, Black representation is vital."

Tatner continued, "We must ensure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table and we are going to make that happen." Sar pledged to create an "environment where diverse membership is the norm, not the exception."

Their remarks concluded, "Thank you and we look forward to a more inclusive future."

The HFPA is made up of 87 members, who are journalists. None of the members of the organization are Black, a Los Angeles Times investigation noted earlier this week, and according to HFPA president Meher Tatna's interview with Variety, it has not had a Black member in over two decades.